Suspected DUI Driver Fatally Hits Woman in Sacramento Driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Witnesses say they watched a man try to leave the scene of an accident that killed a woman in a Sacramento driveway.

"He just started walking casually, like he was walking down the street and said, 'Hey, that's the guy right there," said witness Steve Jensen.

Jensen couldn't believe his eyes when just after 8 a.m., right across the street from his home, he saw 62-year-old Kevin Lee Schanz run down 57-year-old Peggy Reeder.

Reeder is known for doing landscaping work for clients near Staggs and Meer ways for decades.

Jesus Florres tried to rescue Reeder right after the crash. He spoke to FOX40 through a translator about when he ran up to the scene.

"I thought she was already dead but hopefully God doesn't allow her to die," Florres said.

Florres told FOX40 he tried to lift the car off Reeder. "I focused on lifting the car. I focused, I focused and I couldn't do it," he said.

Schanz had hit a speed bump, according to Jensen.

"He hit the speed bump right here and when he hit the speed bump I guess the car lurched to the left and then hit the curb right there and just came right through there and hit her," Jensen said. "I don't know how she got underneath the car. She had earbuds on and she was doing her normal thing. She just opened the back gate and was getting ready to get her weed eater."

Just two blocks away, relatives at Shanz's home refused to comment about what happened and the felony charges he is now facing. They include vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing death.