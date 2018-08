STANISLAUS COUNTY — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports a train derailed along Service Road Thursday evening.

At least three cars fell over along the tracks, according to the sheriff’s department.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Service Road has been closed off between Crows Land and Morgan roads. Crews were still working to get the train upright around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined by investigators.

