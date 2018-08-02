Well-Known Lodi Doctor Shot, Killed in Doorway of His Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Friends and loved ones of a well-known doctor in Lodi are in dismay over his apparent murder.

Marty Weybret is not only the family spokesperson but close personal friends of Shock. The 67-year-old retired podiatrist was found in the doorway of his Rivergate Drive home in Lodi, shot multiple times.

Police were called there just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"The officers and medics were called, attempted life-saving measures but, unfortunately, he was declared dead at the scene," said Lodi Police Lt. Mike Manetti.

Shock was active with the Rotary Club and supported many nonprofit organizations in town.

"This just isn’t right," Weybret said. "This is a blow to the whole community."

By all accounts, he was a loving husband, father to three grown kids and grandfather to five grandkids.

Shock retired just two months ago. His name is still on the building that housed his medical practice.

That was not the only irony of his tragic death.

"Tom was angry about the violence in our society and about guns," Weybret told FOX40. "And that he should die at the hands of a gunman is just a bitter, bitter, sad irony."

Longtime neighbors, like Melanie Bowers, are now unsettled in what has been a normally quiet neighborhood.

"People leave their garage doors open and people come in and take stuff but that’s it," Bowers said.

There were no witnesses nor a suspect description, but police say neighbors should feel safe.

"It was not a random act and this was essentially a targeted individual," Lt. Manetti said. "It’s just sad, tragic all the way around but we don’t believe it was random."

According to state medical records, Shock was forced to turn over his medical license at the time of his retirement based on a serious malpractice complaint but police say they have not settled on any motive for the shooting at this time.