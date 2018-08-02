Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is outside with Duane Morris and Rebecca Robinson making a wood-fired breakfast casserole on the Big Green Egg.

Recipe

1 cup shredded cheese

6 eggs whisked

6 slices bacon, diced

2 slices bread, cubed

1/3 red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, chopped

3 Tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon minced garlic, or to taste (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Preheat Big Green Egg to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13 dish.

2. Stir cheddar cheese, eggs, bacon, bread, red bell pepper, green onion, milk, garlic, salt and pepper together in a bowl until well-combined. Pour into prepared baking dish.

3. Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, 20-25 minutes.

Cooks notes: Almond milk may be used in place of milk, if desired. Substitute any cheese for cheddar, if desired.