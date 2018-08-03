× Brazen Wallet Theft Caught on Camera

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Police Department has shared surveillance video of a brazen wallet theft at a restaurant.

The video shows two men seated at a table and a woman with her back to them to an adjacent table, with her purse hanging on her chair.

The man reaches for the bag to try to grab something but the woman pats it to make sure it’s still there. The man then tries again, reaching in and taking the woman’s wallet out and hides it under his shirt.

Police said the theft is a lesson in always being aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about the theft or that recognizes either of the men in the video is urged to contact the Vacaville Police Department.