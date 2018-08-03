Community Members Voice Their Concerns as Mendocino Complex Becomes One Very Large Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARLAKE – Friday, flames from the Ranch Fire burned just shy of the southern portion of the Mendocino National Forest but that didn’t stop community members from meeting to voice their concerns.

High winds pushed the flames to the southeast towards Highway 20 in Lake County.

A home at the bottom of the hill was surrounded by fire trucks, with flames just outside its back yard.

“We do have lines built above the towns of Nice and Lucerne and down around Clearlake Oaks and coming back in and tying into Long Valley,” said a Cal Fire official.

Earlier Friday at a community meeting in Clearlake, residents voiced their concerns.

“Very freighting and very traumatic,” said Joyce Adams.

Clearlake resident Joyce Adams -like many of her neighbors- deal with wildfires every year.

She says frequent updates are vital knowing winds and conditions change quickly.

“It could be tight here at our door step and you know we have a lot of older houses here a lot of wooden structures, it’s bad news,” said Adams.

The goal overnight for crews: keep the flames in the back-country north of Clearlake and other communities farther south.

“I know there is going to be a firefight up on that hill and we’re prepared for when it comes down,” said Daren Dalrymple, CA Incident Management.