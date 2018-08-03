DMV Hopes Saturday Hours Help with Growing Wait Times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's not a stretch to say no one likes waiting in line at the DMV, and needing to switch to the federally mandated Real IDs is making that wait even longer.

Hours before the DMV office on Broadway in Sacramento opened Friday morning, a line of people waiting outside was wrapped around the building.

Heather Everhart was one of them, even though she already applied for her Real ID in Folsom.

"I waited two hours, went through the process to get it there," she said.

But her Real ID never came in the mail, so she got back in line Friday to start the process again.

The Real ID is an effort by the federal government to standardize driver's licenses across the U.S.

Starting in October 2020, if you want to board a commercial flight or go on a military base, you will need a Real ID.

The rush to update is making lines at the DMV longer. Some say they have waited for five hours.

To help with some of the wait, DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez says there will be permanent Saturday hours.

"We're now at 60 field offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every single Saturday," Gonzalez said. "So we are hoping the Saturday service can alleviate those workweek wait times."

To find out what you need for a Real ID, visit the California DMV website here.