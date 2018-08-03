Farm Girl Chef Creates Peach Treats in the Kitchen

Elisabeth Watkins the Farm Girl Chef is in the kitchen with Mae some appetizers and treats you can easily make with peaches.
Whole Wheat Flat Bread with Fresh Peaches & Ricotta
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup whole milk yogurt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese
1/2 cup olive oil, plus more for greasing
freshly ground black pepper
2 freestone peaches, sliced and stones removed
1/4 pound prosciutto
1 cup arugula
1. Mix together the whole wheat flour, yogurt, baking powder, baking soda, and garlic into a rough dough, Turn out onto a floured work surface and knead until the dough becomes smooth, about 2 minutes. Portion dough out into 8 pieces. Using a rolling pin, roll each dough portion into a square, about 1/4” thick.
2. Heat a griddle over medium high heat and brush with olive oil. When the pan is hot add the dough and cook, turning after 3 to 4 minutes or when the bottom is golden brown. Repeat until each piece is cooked.
3. In a small bowl. mix together the ricotta cheese, 1/4 cup olive oil, and freshly ground pepper. Spread evenly over flatbreads. Top with prosciutto, peach slices, and arugula. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil.