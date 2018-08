Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're officially two weeks away from the start of the high school football season. This summer, FOX40 has been checking in on some local programs to see how their training camps are going.

This week, we took a trip out to St. Mary's in Stockton where long-time head coach Tony Franks likes to keep his practices upbeat.

St. Mary's will open up their season on August 24 with an away non-conference game against Bay Area powerhouse, Pittsburgh High School.