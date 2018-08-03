Paul is outside in the FOX40 Garden with Girl Scouts and Ann Otter getting an update on our growing pumpkins. Today, they're explaining what exactly you have to do with the pumpkins to get a "whopper-sized" pumpkin.
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, August 3
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 20
Girl Scouts Plant Pumpkins at FOX40
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 6
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, June 22
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, June 8
Watch Our Live Pumpkin Cam!
