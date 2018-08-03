Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stock car racing legend native Ernie Irvan returns to the track where he won his first championship when he appears at the Night of Champions Reunion this Saturday, August 4th at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Special guest 9-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Winner Kenny Wallace will be on hand with several former champions to greet racing fans and sign autographs, and his son Jared Irvan will race in the Stockton Late Models Night of Champions 100 on a night which features plenty of racing and a huge fireworks show! Among the former Stockton 99 champions scheduled to attend the event are seven-time track titleholder Dan Reed, five-time champ Ken Reed, Jim Reich, Steve McGovney, Dave Byrd, Dave Philpott and Harry Belletto. There will be an autograph session beginning at 5:00 p.m. For some, such as Dave Philpott, Saturday is both a reunion and a work day. His son, Justin Philpott, is also competing in the Late Models race.

More info:

Night of Champions Reunion

Saturday

Gates open at 4pm, racing at 6pm

Stockton 99 Speedway

4105 N. Wilson Way, Stockton

(209) 466-9999

Stockton99.com