Q and A With Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

ROCKLIN -- It's what put former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in the crosshairs of culture warriors and at times this country's commander in chief - but he did a little one-on-one after going one-on-about 700 at William Jessup University.

FOX40 asked for his take on accusations that president Trump is drawing the country too close to Russia.

"We gotta make clear where Russia stand... in that they're a foe. They've tried to meddle and we gotta be clear in certain areas we don't agree with them," he said.

And is the U.S.being clear enough?

"I think the president's been tough on Russia on a lot of fronts," he offered.

When it comes to America's current direction, is there anything he would fix?

Laughing he said, "no....a lot. I'm gonna focus on promoting the book the next couple weeks."

Before his time on stage, dozens of folks lined up eagerly during a VIP reception so that they could get their picture taken with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, hear about his time in Washington and all of the criticism he's received.

Actress Melissa McCarthy famously made some of Spicer's gaffes about inauguration crowd size and other interesting podium positions fodder for late night TV.

Trish Bales counts all that as unnecessary piling on by the left.

"They're not gonna except anything they do," she said about Spicer and anyone else working for the Trump administration she fully supports.

Spicer explained to the crowd gathered for the Rocklin briefing on his book "The Briefing," what it was like preparing for his time behind the podium.

"The president would say it this way. The lawyers would say say this. He said nope. And I'd tell the lawyers... I'd say you guys figure it out because I gotta go out there in about 30 secs," described Spicer.

He also shared that he still gets compliments from reporters for adding conservative, religious, business and foreign language media to the briefing room... and not calling on all the same players first - letting different segments of the public hear their concerns answered by the White House.

"Donald Trump wasn't here to enforce historical norms. He was here to get things done and shake things up. And I wanted to symbolically show that we were here to change," he said to a round of applause.

Spicer has seven more stops on this leg of his book tour.

He's also started a podcast called, "Everything is Going To Be Alright."