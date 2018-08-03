Stockton Firefighter Describes Front Lines of Ferguson Fire

STOCKTON — Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across the state, including many from Northern California. Some Stockton firefighters returned home this week after fighting the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite.

“When the flames are big and the fuels are burning, it sounds like a freight train or a hurricane,” Stockton Fire Captain Dwight Lindsey said. “I don’t know which one.”

Back from the front lines of the Ferguson Fire, Lindsey is still trying to catch his breath.

“The Ferguson Fire had times where it was just burning completely out of control,” he told FOX40.

He was one of five firefighters from Stockton stationed near Yosemite for two weeks.

“One of the things we faced there was when the forest was on fire, the dead trees would catch fire and they would fall in the forest,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said he and his fellow firefighters had to constantly be on guard while working 24-hour shifts.

“One of the toughest parts is just dealing with the heat. A lot of times, we are out for 24 hours and it’s 100 degrees out,” he said. “And there’s a lot of times no place to get shade or even sometimes just find a place to use the restroom.”

Two firefighters have died battling the Ferguson Fire. Others were injured. Lindsey twisted his ankle. Still, he knows the fight is worth it.

“Someone has to do it. And I guess we feel obligated,” Lindsey told FOX40. “I know I go home and I feel good about what I did for the day.”