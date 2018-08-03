Vandals Cause Thousands of Dollars in Damage at Colfax High School

COLFAX — Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage this week at Colfax High School, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

Monday, the sheriff’s office says a school employee arrived on campus to find caulk on door locks, a swastika scrawled onto a window and broken sprinkler heads. A goal post on the football field was also pulled down.

Investigators say the goalpost had been completely broken Tuesday morning.

Deputies spend hours collecting evidence, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, about $60,000 in damage was caused.

The sheriff’s office says the vandals struck at two different points between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or the suspects is asked to contact Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Spurgeon at 530-889-6958, or send a private message to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.