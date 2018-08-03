West Sacramento Police Department Helps Family Displaced by Fire

WEST SACRAMENTO – A fire tore through the Crest motel on West Capitol Avenue Thursday, leaving a family of 15 without a home.

The family was able to escape but lost everything in the fire. Now the West Sacramento Police Department is helping the family by accepting donations through a GoFundMe account.

Police say the family has lived in West Sacramento for generations and the McConnell kids have participated in the WSPD youth program.

The donated funds will be managed by Pastor Don Bosley of the Lighthouse Covenant Church.