Back to School Week at FOX40

Summer vacation is coming to an end and kids will be heading back to school soon. So, FOX40 is talking about all things Back to School.

From August 6 through August 10, we will have various segments focusing on going back to school. Here are some segments to look out for.

12 Bullying Warning Signs

Back to School Tech Sales

Back to School Make Under

Lunch Prep

Kid Eye Exams

Common Money Mistakes for Students and Parents

Send us your favorite school photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.