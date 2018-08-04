Latest Updates: Mendocino Complex Fires Force Evacuations
Back to School Week at FOX40

Posted 4:23 PM, August 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, August 4, 2018

Summer vacation is coming to an end and kids will be heading back to school soon. So, FOX40 is talking about all things Back to School.

From August 6 through August  10, we will have various segments focusing on going back to school. Here are some segments to look out for.

  • 12 Bullying Warning Signs
  • Back to School Tech Sales
  • Back to School Make Under
  • Lunch Prep
  • Kid Eye Exams
  • Common Money Mistakes for Students and Parents

Send us your favorite school photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Photo Gallery

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.

Submit your photo