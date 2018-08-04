Suspects Cause a Fire after Crashing into an Apartment during Police Pursuit, 4-Year-Old Hurt

RANCHO CORDOVA — Suspects led Sacramento sheriffs on a pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car crashing into an apartment building.

Officers attempted to pull the suspects over around 10: 19 a.m. Saturday near Zinfandel Drive and Highway 50.

The suspect ended up crashing into Vintage Fair Apartments on Hirschfeld Way.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to a fire at the building that was caused by the crash.

Firefighters and police are at Vintage Fair apartments where a car fleeing police crashed into the building and started a fire. Working to get more info @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/TmMcFo7vr9 — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) August 4, 2018

A 4-year-old was hurt during this incident but it is unclear if the child was in the suspect’s car or at the apartment.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.

Authorities say five people, including two suspects in the car and three children in the apartment, were hurt.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

#MetroFire is transporting an additional two patients and evaluating another patient for possible transport. Total 5 patients associated with #VintageFairApartments structure fire/vehicle accident — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 4, 2018