2 Hospitalized in North Highlands Apartment Fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Three people were hurt and two were hospitalized Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a North Highlands apartment complex.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Apartments complex on Little Oak Lane. Witnesses told FOX40 it was a chaotic scene as neighbors went door to door, making sure everyone got out.

Neighbor Phillip Winter said flames had grown too large to get his friend out.

“The flames were coming out the door so nobody could come in and get him,” he said.

Firefighters say this fire could have turned out much differently.

“The firefighters did an excellent job of stopping the fire from moving to other apartments,” Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Jon Paul Seivany said. “There were a lot of people home this could have been a lot worse.”

Several units had significant smoke damage, and displaced residents will stay in empty units.