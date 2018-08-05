Firefighters Save Shasta County Home, Leave Tattered Flag Folded on Porch

SHASTA COUNTY — Firefighters from Engine 3802A left a kind note on Kari Spellman’s property after saving the home from fire damage, according to a Facebook post.

Though they saved the home, firefighters were unable to save the perimeter of the Shasta County property where the Spellman’s American flag was located. Instead, they folded up the damaged flag and left it near the house along with a note that read:

“Saw the sticker on your truck, forever a member of the family. Saved the house but not this flag. Thank you for flying old Glory,” signed 3802 A.

You can view the Facebook post that’s been shared hundreds times so far by clicking here.