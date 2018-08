Charlotte Rae, best known as Mrs. Garrett from “The Facts of Life”, has died.

Rae’s costar Todd Bridges tweeted about her death Sunday evening.

Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

Rae was 92.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rae had recently revealed a bone cancer diagnosis — several years after battling pancreatic cancer.