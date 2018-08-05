Donnell Fire Grows in Tuloumne County, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — A wildfire in Tuolumne County has grown significantly over the weekend, leading to evacuations.

The so-called Donnell Fire started Wednesday evening near Donnell Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest. High winds helped grow the fire to 5,800 acres by Sunday afternoon.

There was no containment on the fire as of Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 108 eastbound at Eagle Meadow Road and westbound at Dardanelle Resort on Saturday because of the fast-growing fire, which is burning in steep and rough terrain in the Stanislaus National Forest. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area, including all campgrounds and homes.

More information about the fire can be found on its incident page.

USFS announces a public meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. Monday, August 6 at the Summit Ranger District’s Pinecrest Amphitheater. Fire managers will be on hand to talk about the Donnell Fire and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions. pic.twitter.com/jijZ7rzlYl — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) August 6, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.