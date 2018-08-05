See John Cox’s First 2018 General Election Campaign Ad

The Republican candidate for California governor has released his first campaign advertisement since winning the primary election in June.

It’s titled “Help is on the Way,” and focuses on the platforms John Cox highlighted throughout his campaign such as unaffordable home and rent costs, the state’s infrastructure, rising poverty rates and the gas tax.

The businessman, who lives in San Diego, has an uphill battle to catch Democrat Gavin Newsom. The current lieutenant governor has a commanding lead in the contest to succeed Governor Jerry Brown.

According to the latest poll numbers from the Public Policy Institute of California, 55 percent of likely voters favored Newsom to Cox’s 31 percent.