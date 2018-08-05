Some Sacramento Airbnb Hosts Let Fire Victims Stay for Free

SACRAMENTO — California is burning. There are 17 wildfires burning across the state and thousands of people have had to flee their homes.

Some Sacramento Airbnb hosts are helping out by offering their homes to fire victims for free.

“It’s an easy way to help people that obviously need help,” host Angela Mia said. “The room is here anyway.”

A warm bed and a place to shower could mean the world for an evacuee.

“I imagine they’ll be a little bit more stressed out and maybe they’ll need a little bit more emotional support,” Mia said.

Jacob Gray is also offering up his home, and it isn’t the first time.

“When there was the Santa Rosa fires, we had a family stay with us. People were in trouble and they needed help. And this woman that contacted me, I could tell she was in desperate need of help,” Gray told FOX40. “She said, ‘I don’t have anywhere to go. I need help. Would you be interested in doing it for free?’ And I said yes.”

To find a listing, or to sign up to be a host, visit Airbnb’s Carr Fire page.