5 Killed in SoCal Plane Crash Are Identified

ORANGE COUNTY -- Authorities have identified the five people killed in the crash of a small plane in the parking lot of a Southern California shopping center.

Nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna suddenly nosedived Sunday during its approach to John Wayne Airport southeast of Los Angeles. The pilot and all four passengers were killed.

The Orange County coroner's office on Monday identified the victims as 53-year-old Scott Shepherd and 42-year-old Lara Shepherd of Diablo, California; 62-year-old Floria Hakimi of Danville, California; 32-year-old Navid Hakimi of Los Angeles; and 29-year-old Nasim Ghanadan of Alamo, California. Scott Shepherd was the pilot.

The plane took off Sunday from an airport in Concord.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.