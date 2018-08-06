Actor who Played Goldberg in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Arrested in Oroville

OROVILLE — Shaun Weiss, who once played Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested in Oroville Saturday.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers approached Weiss near a business on Oro Dam Boulevard near Lincoln Boulevard. The Oroville Public Safety Department reports Weiss was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

He was booked into the Butte County Jail.

Weiss, now 39 years old, started his acting career when he was just a child and was featured in shows such as “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” He is best known as the “Mighty Ducks” goalie and acted in the original 1992 film, as well as the following two sequels.