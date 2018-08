Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Smoke from the several wildfires burning across Northern California is taking its toll on the air quality in the Sacramento region.

Monday is considered a "Spare The Air" day in Sacramento, meaning people are asked to drive less. The air quality index is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups through at least the rest of the week, meaning special care should be taken for young children, the elderly, pregnant women and anyone with lung or heart illnesses.

Track current air quality conditions here.

If you see or smell smoke, officials say to avoid outdoor activities.