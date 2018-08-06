Donnell Fire Sweeps Through Dardanelle Resort in Tuolumne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARDANELLE -- The only people in the community of Dardanelle are the people trying to save it.

Just 12 miles west, where the smoke is not as thick, the McCune family was showing love to the first responders doing everything they can to get the Donnell Fire under control.

"We just want them to know we are thinking of them and hope they are safe up there," Christy McCune, visiting with her family from Solano County, told FOX40.

The Donnell Fire doubled in size over the last 24 hours, forcing Stanislaus National Park visitors to flee from historic campgrounds -- including the Dardanelle RV Resort.

Flames mostly decimated the RV park but some spots appeared to have been spared.

"That was so devastating, gosh, it looked like there was nothing left of the RV park, it was so sad," Christy McCune said.

Bill McCune says he's been keeping an eye on the flames.

"Our contention is, should we be packing up and getting stuff ready to go, you know? Like I said, it’s only 12 miles, it doesn’t take long for this fire to spread," he said.

As a fellow firefighter, Bill McCune watched as crews drove by, wishing them well and hoping they stay safe.

"I want to be out there helping them and stuff like that. I wish them well," he told FOX40. "And I hope they get all the support and equipment they need to get the job done."

On Monday evening, Caltrans reported a 22-mile stretch of State Route 108 was closed in both directions from Eagle Meadows to the Tuolumne/Mono County line. The Mariposa County and Tuolumne County entrances to Yosemite were also closed.