Latest Updates: Mendocino Complex Fires Force Evacuations
Live Blog: Carr Fire Claims Lives, Destroys Homes Shasta County

Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home to Attend Heavy Metal Festival

Posted 7:28 AM, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29AM, August 6, 2018

A view of the Wacken Open Air festival on August 4, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

WACKEN, Germany — Two elderly men in Germany reportedly snuck out of their nursing home Friday to attend an open air heavy metal festival, police say.

Wacken Open Air 2018 featured headliners like Judas Priest, Danzig and Ghost.

According to German news site Deutsche Welle, the nursing home called the police after they learned the two men were missing. The men were found around 3 a.m. at the festival, and they were “disoriented and dazed” but reluctant to leave.

The two men are now back in their nursing home, German media reported.