Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home to Attend Heavy Metal Festival

WACKEN, Germany — Two elderly men in Germany reportedly snuck out of their nursing home Friday to attend an open air heavy metal festival, police say.

Wacken Open Air 2018 featured headliners like Judas Priest, Danzig and Ghost.

According to German news site Deutsche Welle, the nursing home called the police after they learned the two men were missing. The men were found around 3 a.m. at the festival, and they were “disoriented and dazed” but reluctant to leave.

The two men are now back in their nursing home, German media reported.