Another Tip Jar Thief Hits Sacramento Ice Cream Parlor

SACRAMENTO -- "It happened again!!!" wrote The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs on Monday.

Around 1:15 p.m., a man walked into the Sacramento ice cream spot and took their tip jar.

On July 11, another man made a casual appearance at The Parlor and sauntered away with the previous tip jar.

This time, however, the thief is seen in a surveillance video running out of the front door as an employee spots him.

"Oh my God, Kevin, he just stole our tip jar," someone is heard saying off camera.

In the first video, the man is wearing dark shorts, a dark polo shirt and sandals. The thief on Monday wore a red T-shirt, black basketball shorts and black sneakers.

Neither thief has been apprehended.