Modesto Patrol Car Damaged in Hit and Run Crash

MODESTO — A Modesto police patrol car was damaged early Monday morning in a hit and run crash, a department spokeswoman said.

The patrol car was crossing Carver Road on Standiford Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. when it was hit by a white Hyundai Accent turning onto Carver against a red light.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the force of the crash sent the patrol car into a bus stop bench and the Hyundai hit a signal box.

The driver of the Hyundai ran away, Bear said, leaving a female passenger behind. The woman in the car was not cooperative when officers asked her about the man who was driving.

Police described the driver only as a white or Hispanic man in his early 20’s. He was about 6 feet tall, had a thin build and had short brown hair, police said.

The officer involved in the crash was not hurt, but the car was significantly damaged.