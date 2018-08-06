Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy a lovely summer evening event with the camaraderie of friends and neighbors, sample local wines, fine brews, music and culinary favorites from local restaurants while benefiting a worthwhile cause. Hospice of San Joaquin, a not-for-profit organization, whose mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate medical care, counseling and support to terminally ill patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay and to educate and collaborate with healthcare providers and the public in promoting quality end-of-life care.

More info:

Moonlight Sip & Stroll

August 18th

6pm - 9pm

Heron Lakes Drive in Brookside Estates

(209) 957-3888

HospiceSJ.org