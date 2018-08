Please enable Javascript to watch this video

9th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival, a two-day, family-friendly festival featuring multi-cultural fun for all ages, live entertainment, interactive exhibits and vendor marketplace celebrating the different cultures in Asia, Africa and the Americas that use the banana as a source of food, art and culture.

More info:

9th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival: 'Jazz-A-Peel'

Saturday & Sunday

William Land Park

(916) 320-9573

SacBananaFestival.com