Stanislaus County Kids with Good Attendance Treated to School Supply Shopping Spree

MODESTO -- Stocking up for school supplies can get expensive quickly, but 35 kids paid their own way Monday morning in Modesto.

The Head Start students from across Stanislaus County had either perfect attendance or, like Uzma Omarhaill, vastly improved attendance over the last year.

"She's learning to speak English," her mom, Fresada Omarhaill said.

Fresada isn't just a proud mom. She's relieved. She has also been shopping for her two older kids, so the $40 Walmart gift card Uzma earned for her attendance is a big help.

The Stanislaus County of Office of Education launches the incentive contest at the beginning of the school year in hopes of increasing attendance for preschool students. They're declaring this year a success.

"We see kids come to school more ready and eager to learn. Their families are more engaged with them. And over the long term, by the time they graduate high school, we see a higher percentage of high school graduation when the young students been engaged earlier," office spokesman Tony Jordan said.

Jordan added that in two years, Head Start attendance has increased by 12 percent.