How’s your palate?

The Ferrero Company, makers of Nutella, Ferrero Rochet chocolate truffles and more, needs taste testers.

There is no experience necessary for the job, as the group is looking for 60 part-time judges to try out its products.

But there is a catch. The job requires some travel — specifically a one-way ticket to Ferrero’s headquarters in Italy.

If you think you have the taste buds for it, you can apply via email.