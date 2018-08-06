Vacaville Homeless Shelter Staff Worry Arsonist Started Fire at Thrift Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A thrift store in Vacaville was left to pick up the pieces after a fire over the weekend.

"We depend on the community," said Sunny Tyler, the manager of Opportunity House Thrift and Boutique.

Tyler worries that soon she won’t have any new donations to coming into her store.

"We’re not going to be able to accept them," Tyler said.

Tyler walked into work Sunday morning to find shattered glass and burned donations. But worst of all, the trailer that she uses to collect donations was burned to the point that it is no longer usable.

Surveillance footage shows someone riding a bicycle out from the back of the building where the trailer was sitting. Roughly two minutes later, the trailer bursts into flames.

"We work so hard in the community," Tyler said crying. "So it makes it really tough when you’re working to help people and there’s just people that just don’t care."

The store's proceeds fund the Vacaville shelter.

"We house 48 women and children," said Colleen Berumen, the executive director of Opportunity House. "And when we can’t collect donations and then we can’t sell those uncollected donations, that’s uncollected funds for us.”

Those at the store worry the fire may have been set intentionally.

But while police investigate, Tyler is just thankful no one was hurt.

"With all the trees there could have been a domino effect and just everything. It could’ve got worse," Tyler said.

Opportunity House is waiting to hear from its insurance company to see if they’ll pay to replace the trailer. The old trailer cost more than $15,000. The fire department says the cause is under investigation.