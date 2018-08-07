A Look Inside an Organization that Helps Families Sift Through Rubble after Wildfires

As the Carr Fire continues to burn through Shasta County, some victims are taking the first steps in a very long road to recovery.

Families were allowed back to their burned out west Redding homes this past weekend, many finding just empty lots with piles of ash.

Vollunteers with Samaritan’s Purse meet each morning at Redding Christian Fellowship before going out in full hazmat suits to help families recover anything that may be left in the rubble following the flames.

This morning on FOX40, reporter Olivia DeGennaro will join them as they help wildfire victims.