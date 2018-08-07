Drivers, 2 Children Injured in I-80 Wrong-Way Crash

SACRAMENTO — Four people, including two children, were injured Tuesday in a collision on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

The CHP reports around 6:30 p.m., a 22-year-old Sacramento man drove his pickup truck the wrong way onto the Madison Avenue eastbound offramp. He began driving across I-80 until he was in the fast lane.

At one point the driver realized he was going the wrong way, according to the CHP. When he went to turn around he was hit by an SUV.

In a picture taken of the scene, the SUV is on its roof.

Investigators later determined the 22-year-old man was driving under the influence. He will be booked into jail once he is treated for his major injuries.

A man and his two daughters, who are 6 and 8 years old, were in the SUV at the time of the crash and were also injured. The 6-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries.