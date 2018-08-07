History Buffs Play Ball in Land Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Some history buffs played some baseball the old-fashioned way Sunday in Land Park.

Players had to use all of the equipment, uniforms and rules from 1864.

Event organizers say there are definitely some differences compared to what we're used to in the modern day.

"We don't play with gloves at all. In 1864, they weren't really part of the game, and didn't really become part of the game until the 1870s, late 1870s, when people started throwing sidearms and overhand pitches," organizer Matt Stone said. "So we play with an underhand pitch, which really helps."

Stone founded Central Valley Vintage Baseball last year. By next year, he hopes to have enough players to establish four teams in Sacramento, Davis, Woodland and Dixon.