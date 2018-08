Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Simone and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Depot Park in Sacramento for the Line of Duty Run and Fitness Challenge. This is a 9.11 kilometer race (or 5.66 miles if you want to look at it that way) for you to challenge your limits.

Depot Park will be transformed into an obstacle course race like you haven't seen before. This is an urban style run with a little mud thrown in for good measure. You must be 18 or older to participate in this event.