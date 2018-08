Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Going back to school is normally an ordinary routine for many students but for some foster children the experience is anything but familiar. That's why Ticket to Dream has partnered with Mattress Firm to get 700 backpacks full of school supplies into the hands of kids struggling for a stable family life.

Community members can drop off supplies at any Mattress Firm location and they will be donated to kids in need or you can visit the Ticket to Dream website.