Man Killed in Crash near McClellan Park

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed Tuesday morning in North Sacramento after veering off the road near McClellan Park.

Investigators from the California Highway Patrol say the man was heading west down Roseville Road, and left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a fence by the railroad tracks.

CHP Sergeant Troy Rivers says investigators have gotten conflicting reports on what may have caused the crash, but said their best advice is to never let your guard down behind the wheel.

Investigators say the man was in his 30s and on his way to work.