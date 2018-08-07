Paul is in the kitchen with Jesse from Pita Pit getting a look at some the restaurant's pita options.
New Pita Pit Menu Options
-
Summer Treat Week: Wildflower Bakes
-
FITeats Expands Sacramento Delivery
-
As Summer Heats Up, Grant High School’s Pool Closes for Repairs
-
Costco Makes Food Court Changes: Say Goodbye to the Polish Dog, Hello to Healthy Options
-
Cheesecake Factory Prepares for National Cheesecake Day
-
-
CNN: Bayer Paid Doctors Millions for Questionable Birth Control Device
-
LeBron Declines Option, Becomes Free Agent
-
Lodi Family Searches for Owner of Pit Bull that Killed Their Chihuahua
-
America Has Just One Blockbuster Left
-
FDA Approves Preventive Migraine Treatment
-
-
Sacramento Fire Department Gets Help from Accelerant Detection Dog
-
New Food Hall Set to Open This Summer in Downtown Sacramento
-
Man Accused of Killing Mom, Burning Body in Backyard Ordered Urn from Amazon, Police Say