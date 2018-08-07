Woman Helps Stranger Pay for Food at Gas Station — Then Learns He’s Keith Urban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDFORD, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman helped a stranger short on cash only to learn it was country music star Keith Urban, according to CBS Philly.

Ruth Reed and her husband have made it a habit to pay it forward to customers at a Wawa convenience store in New Jersey.

"We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin Donuts or whatever," Reed told CBS Philly.

On Friday, when a customer at the Wawa on Route 541 in Medford, New Jersey, had an issue at the register, she offered to help pay his bill.

"It looked like he was using a card and it didn't go through and then he asked a young lady for five dollars and I thought this is it so I said 'No I'll get it,'" Reed said.

Reed told CBS Philly she thought he looked familiar but did not immediately recognize him.

"And he said what's your name? Ruth, he said 'Ruth I'm Keith' and I said 'That's who you look like Keith Urban do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban' and he said 'I am Keith Urban," Reed said.

Reed was not convinced and even asked why his wife, Nicole Kidman, was not with him. She then noticed Urban's bodyguards and realized it was him.

"And I just fell apart, fell apart and he was gracious," Reed said.

Reed says she hopes her story will help people realize the importance of doing acts of kindness.