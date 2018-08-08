‘Hey There Delilah’ is Being Adapted into a TV Show

Plain White T’s are adapting their hit song “Hey There Delilah” into a TV show.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the band is working with Hollywood producers to create a scripted drama-comedy based on the story of a long-distance relationship.

Frontman Tom Higgenson says he’s excited to give a new generation of fans the chance to form their own connection to the song and fall in love with the story.

The series is being pitched to multiple networks.

To date, “Hey There Delilah” has been the band’s sole number one single.