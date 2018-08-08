Man in Wheelchair Arrested after Stabbing Victim in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department arrested a man in a wheelchair Wednesday suspected of stabbing at least one person in downtown Sacramento.

The stabbing happened just after 5 p.m. near 11th and O streets, where a heavy police presence was seen following the violent attack.

When police arrived, witnesses say the suspect jumped out of his wheelchair in an attempt to flee officers before he was detained. He was arrested near Capitol Park, according to the police department.

Witnesses also told FOX40 a bloody shirt found at the scene belonged to a janitor, who attempted to help the stabbing victim.

Sacramento police say the victim has been hospitalized.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been reported.

