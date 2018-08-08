Norovirus Outbreak Found at Mendocino Complex Fire Evacuation Center

LAKE COUNTY — Authorities are working to control a norovirus outbreak at a Mendocino Complex Fire evacuation center.

The outbreak was detected at the Lower Lake High School evacuation center in the Konocti Unified School District.

Norovirus is a common cause for the stomach flu and is highly contagious and can spread quickly is places where people come into close contact with each other.

Symptoms can last for 1-3 days and can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

The best way to stop the spread of norovirus is to avoid contact with the bodily fluids of someone who is already sick and to properly wash hands in addition to disinfecting items a sick person may have come in contact with.

Lake County Public Health, Red Cross and Konocti Unified School District are taking the following actions to prevent the spread of norovirus:

• People with symptoms have been grouped together away from people without symptoms and have been provided with separate bathroom facilities.

• People recovering from illness are being kept separate from people without symptoms.

• People with symptoms are being fed separately from people with symptoms.

• Signs have been posted asking people to wash hands frequently, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

• Outside company is being contracted for additional environmental cleaning and disinfection

• Additional handwashing stations have been set up next to the restrooms and food lines