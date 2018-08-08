Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Deadly Del Paso Heights Stabbing

DEL PASO HEIGHTS — Sacramento police have arrested a homicide suspect who stabbed a man Tuesday in Del Paso Heights.

Around 10 p.m., officers found the stabbing victim on Fell Street near Grant Union High School, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He had been stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized.

The police department reports the victim died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the deadly stabbing was an isolated incident and later arrested a man for the homicide. The identity of the suspect has not been reported.

The coroner will release the identity of the victim once next of kin is notified.

Investigators are still trying to determine the events surrounding the stabbing and have asked anyone with information to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.