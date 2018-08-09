Woman Says She Came Face to Face with Downtown Sacramento Stabbing Suspect

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Desireah Lamar, like hundreds of others around the State Capitol, got off work.

“Just walking east on 9th street,” Lamar recalled.

Lamar was heading to a friend’s house when she says she saw Sean O’Neal in a wheelchair acting erratically.

“As I got closer I saw the guy in the wheelchair was coming toward me,” Lamar told FOX40.

She didn’t realize what was going on until she said she “saw in his right hand he had a black knife.”

Lamar says she and two other men were within a few feet of O’Neal on N Street.

“He was saying, ‘I’m gonna get you. I’m gonna stab you.’ And he was making motions with his knife,” she said.

She was terrified and says she jumped into some nearby bushes.

What Lamar didn’t know is right before she came face to face with O’Neal, he had just stabbed an Assembly custodial worker on O and 11th streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

“Had I known that I probably would’ve just turned and ran,” Lamar said.

Thankfully Lamar was not hurt and O’Neal was arrested soon after. Lamar told FOX40 CHP officers were “running full speed at (O’Neal).”

A simple walk after work turned into a nightmare for Lamar but she says it’s a lesson learned.

“It’s just really important to be aware of your surroundings,” Lamar said.

O’Neal arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.