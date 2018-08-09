At Least One Person Dead in Fiery Crash on the Yolo Causeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- At least one person died Thursday evening in a crash on the Yolo Causeway.

The CHP reports traffic was backed up along the eastbound side of Interstate 80 after a driver getting onto the interstate crashed into a truck parked on the shoulder.

Both vehicles burst into flames, according to the CHP.

One person died in the crash but their identity and cause of death have not been reported by the CHP.

Around 10:30 p.m., at least one lane was reopened to traffic moving toward Sacramento.