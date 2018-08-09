California Lawmakers Push for More Answers from High-Speed Rail Leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Railroads, called a hearing in Sacramento Thursday to grill the leadership on the high-speed rail project.

The rail project has started but only in pieces, with construction starting near Fresno and more near Gilroy, but with no clear path on how to connect the two areas. Still, the current architects of the high-speed rail system say at $100 billion, it's still cheaper than what it would cost to get the capacity in another way.